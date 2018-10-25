PORTLAND (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- Demonstrators in Portland fought back against a Trump Administration proposal they would legally write transgender people out of existence.

The New York Times obtained a memo from the Department of Health and Human Services that seeks to define gender by a person’s sex at birth.

That definition would revoke federal recognition of an estimated 1.4 million people who identify as transgender.

It would also roll back Obama era protections for trans-identified people in regards to Title IX and Healthcare.

Toria Godfrey attended the rally in Monument Square Wednesday night. She says, “in terms of the federal level that could be…would be…severely dangerous to trans kids especially in public schools, and people in college, and in the workforce.”

Trans and non-binary identified people at the rally shared their stories with the masses over a speakerphone. They’re calling this proposal a slap in the face to equal rights.

"We finally start getting healthcare. We finally start getting rights and that. Kids can start using the bathrooms and being themselves. Finally, we’re just not killing ourselves or dying or being murdered. It’s important for this. This is supposed to be our time. Finally getting there on the same page as gay rights even, and it’s just…we can’t have it taken away again,” one person said.

Ollie McGowan organized the rally. They say this community is not backing down.

"If we don’t speak up, then nothing will change. So if we don’t say anything then we’re allowing the Trump administration to erase us," McGowan said.

