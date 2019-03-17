SULLIVAN, Maine — The mood inside of the Sullivan-Sorrento Rec center could have easily been somber on Saturday as attendees fondly remembered Franky the dog, who was shot and killed in late summer. Instead, the room was full of energy, as organizers collected donations for local animal shelters and were treated to lobster stew.

"Because of the tragedy of Frankie, we're trying to bring life to other abandoned animals, abused animals, people who can't afford dog or cat food. To me it's a celebration of life," said event organizer Becky Sutherland.

Hundred attended the benefit dinner in name of Phil Torrey's beloved Boston terrier/ pug mix.

"You realize, maybe it's a chance to do something. Make a difference," said Phil Torrey, Franky's former owner.

Some of the donations from Saturday's benefit dinner will go towards the Hancock Country SPCA.

"Food, toys, treats. Things like that. It really helps us. That's money we don't have to spend on those items and we can spend it on veterinary costs for our animals, which is our biggest cost, always," said Hancock County SPCA Director Diana De Los Santos.

According to Torrey, the dinner was an effort to bring the community together. He says he received hundreds of messages after Franky was kidnapped and later found murdered.

"Sometimes you think, I can't help them all over the world, but I can go out tonight and help the dogs in my area, and I think that's what people relate to," said Torrey.