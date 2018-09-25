As cool as it's been the last couple of days, humidity is coming back again.

A southerly flow will continue to bring higher humidity into the region on Wednesday. For a few hours during the afternoon and evening, dew points will be around 70 degrees, making it feel very humid again.

As quickly as the humidity jumps, it'll drop early Thursday morning, as a cold front sweeps through the region.

Ahead of this front, a squall line of thunderstorms will form Wednesday afternoon, moving into Maine after sunset.

The storms will likely be strongest in Vermont and New Hampshire, but may maintain some strength moving into the mountains and western Maine late in the day.

Damaging wind gusts are possible in these storms.

The front will progress through the region during the evening, however the severe threat will decrease significantly as it moves east.

