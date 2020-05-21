JONESPORT, Maine — The Maine State Police Department said human remains were found Thursday off Route 187 in Jonesport, near Wilders Way.

The remains will be transported to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Augusta. An autopsy is scheduled for Friday.

The discovery came after a search which included police dogs and members of the Washington County Sheriff’s Department, Maine Warden Service, Maine State Police and community volunteers.

Authorities have been attempting to locate William Merchant, 43, who was last seen July 4, 2019. Merchant was reported missing on July 8 and was last seen in the Jonesport area.

Maine State Police, Washington County Sheriff’s Department and the Warden Service have been attempting to locate Merchant since he was reported missing.

At the time Merchant went missing, he was described as a white male standing about 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighing about 150 pounds.

Deputy Jim Malloy of the Washington County Sheriff’s Department and Maine State Police Detective Chad Lindsey have headed up the investigation.

Police anticipate knowing more after the autopsy and said they hope the remains can be identified, along with a cause of death.

