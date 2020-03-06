UNITY, Maine — The Maine State Police Department is investigating the discovery of human remains in Sandy Stream in Unity.

The discovery was made Friday by kayakers, who contacted the Waldo County Sheriff's Office.

Maine State Police Detectives collected the remains and have consulted with the State Medical Examiner’s office. Police said the remains appear to be an adult man and likely have been in the stream for several years.

Detectives, Game Wardens and State Police Evidence Technicians conducted searches of the area this week and more are planned, both in the stream and in the immediate area. Investigators also have reviewed missing persons cases on file, but there is no obvious match.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Maine State Police in Augusta at (207) 624-7076.

