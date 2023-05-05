x
Police identify human remains found in Rockport

The remains were reportedly found in Rockport on April 28, police said.
Credit: zef art - stock.adobe.com

ROCKPORT, Maine — Human remains that were discovered in Rockport in late April have been identified.

The Rockport Police Department said in a news release Friday the Office of Chief Medical Examiner identified the remains as 44-year-old Jared Paradee.

The remains were reportedly found in Rockport on April 28, and Paradee has been reported missing from Rockport since Feb. 23, 2022, according to the release.

"Paradee’s remains were located in close proximity to his last known address," the release said.

Rockport police said the area was searched extensively by multiple search parties, including Camden police, Maine game wardens, family, friends, K9s, and a drone.

"Positive identification was determined using DNA testing," the release said. "The cause and manner have not been determined. Based on information gathered during the investigation we do not believe foul play was involved."

