Human remains found in Ossipee, NH

Members of the NH State Police Major Crime Unit are investigating the circumstances surrounding the remains. At this time they do not suspect foul play.

OSSIPEE, N.H. — New Hampshire State Police are investigating human remains found in Ossipee on Thursday.

According to police, the remains were found in a forested, mountainous area.

