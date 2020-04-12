Human remains found in Ossipee, NH

OSSIPEE, N.H. — New Hampshire State Police are investigating human remains found in Ossipee on Thursday.
According to police, the remains were found in a forested, mountainous area.
Members of the NH State Police Major Crime Unit are investigating the circumstances surrounding the remains. At this time they do not suspect foul play.
State police are being assisted by the New Hampshire Department of Fish and Game, the Ossipee Police Department, and the Tamworth Police Department. Anyone with information regarding the investigation is asked to call Trooper Catherine Shackford of the Major Crime Unit at (603) 628-8477.