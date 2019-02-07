GREENBUSH, Maine — Maine State Police discovered human remains Monday in Greenfield.

Maine's Public Safety spokesperson Steve McCausland says state police detectives and fire marshals were on scene Tuesday morning with the hopes of identifying the person.

Authorities did not say whether the person was male or female, nor did they go into specific detail about how or where the remains were found.

A state police cruiser was parked near 407 Crocker Turn Rd, about 3.5 miles northeast of the intersection of St. Regis and County roads.

Greenfield is an unorganized township in Penobscot County located just east of Greenbush. Its incorporation was repealed in 1993.

