Hudson man killed in Palmyra crash

25-year-old Adam Webber of Hudson was killed and six passengers were injured in the crash that police say likely involved speed and alcohol.
PALMYRA, Maine — Maine State Police say one man is dead and six were injured in a single-car crash that happened early Saturday morning in Palmyra. 

Police say the accident happened at 2:13 a.m. on Warren Hill Road. When police arrived, Troopers learned that Adam Webber, 25, of Hudson was killed in the crash and six passengers of the 2005 Ford F350 sustained serious injuries. 

The passengers were taken to Sebasticook Valley Hospital. 

Police say the crash is still under investigation, but say speed and alcohol were both likely factors in the crash. 

Anyone with information regarding the crash should contact the Maine State Police Troop C in Skowhegan at 207-624-7076 and ask to speak with Trooper Garrett Booth.

