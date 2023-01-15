x
Police search for missing 17-year-old Howland teen

Police say Krystal Bursey was last seen going for a walk from her family's home at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14.

HOWLAND, Maine — Police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing teen from Howland. 

Krystal Bursey was last seen Saturday, Jan. 14, at her family's house, according to a post from the Penobscot County Sheriff's Office.

The post added Bursey told her family she was walking from their house in Howland to the Dollar General store in the town of Enfield. She has not been seen since. 

Bursey was last seen wearing a fur brown jacket, an off-white sweatshirt with brown sleeves, blue jeans, and a pink backpack. 

The Penobscot County Sheriff's Office is asking anyone with information to give them a call at 207-945-4636. 

