How to stream NCM+ on Roku and Amazon Fire

The new NCM+ app offers NEWS CENTER Maine content 24/7, both live and on demand.

PORTLAND, Maine — There’s a new way to watch NEWS CENTER Maine on your streaming device. Our new NCM+ app is now available on ROKU and Amazon Fire, offering our audience a free option to watch all of our NEWS CENTER Maine content.

NCM+ features all NEWS CENTER Maine newscasts, from our Morning Report to our 11 p.m. news and everything in between.

Viewers will also get to see live breaking news coverage outside our traditional broadcast timeslots, plus NCM+ original content.

Here’s how you can start watching NCM+

Go to the app store on your ROKU or Amazon Fire device Type “NEWS CENTER Maine” in the search bar Select the NEWS CENTER Maine / NCM+ app Download the app to your device for free Start watching the NCM+ around the clock!

When you open the NCM+ app, you’ll first see an option to view our 24/7 stream, which will air all NEWS CENTER Maine newscasts and breaking coverage. The app also features newscast replays, in case you missed a show.

Beyond the 24/7 stream, viewers will also have access to various additional content sections featuring NEWS CENTER Maine properties such as 207, Maine’s Changing Climate, Political Brew, and Let’s Talk About It.

Need to know today’s forecast? You can get it on demand on the NCM+ app, too.