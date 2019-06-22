BANGOR, Maine — Bangor is getting ready to don its colors in the 2019 Pride parade and festival!

Events around the city kicked off last Sunday with a rainbow run 5K. Since then, Bangor has hosted a drag queen story hour, caffeine crawl, and improv comedy show -- just to name a few attractions.

On Saturday, June 22, the Bangor Pride Parade and Festival will help wrap up the week of celebration.

The parade runs from 12 to 1 p.m. on Main Street. Lineup starts at 11 a.m. along Front Street near Sea Dog Brewing Company.

The city says you do not need to be signed up to march! If you are interested in marching as an organization, simply fill out this form.

Kids and leashed animals are welcome to join.

The Pride festival takes place after the parade in West Market and Pickering Squares. Local bands Great North Woods and the Rotating Taps will be playing.

Fore more information on Saturday's events, click here.

NEWS CENTER Maine will live stream the parade on our Facebook and YouTube pages and our mobile app.