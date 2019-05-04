MILLINOCKET, Maine — There's now an official destination in which people in Maine and beyond can send donations to help the family of a fallen state police detective.

Maine State Police said Friday they had received several inquiries about where people could officially donate to support the family and estate of Maine State Police Detective Ben Campbell.

RELATED: Funeral service announced for fallen state trooper

Detective Campbell, 31, was killed Wednesday along I-95 in Hampden when a wheel from a logging truck driving by fell off and fatally struck him. He was outside his cruiser at the time helping a driver in the breakdown lane.

Campbell leaves behind his wife, Hillary, and their 6-month-old son, Everett.

RELATED: State trooper's body returned home to Millinocket

RELATED: Maine state trooper killed in 'bizarre' accident along I-95

Maine State Police said they worked with Campbell's family and the estate to set up a fund that will support his wife and child in this difficult time.

The following address was provided:

Detective Benjamin Campbell Fund

Bangor Savings Bank

PO Box 454

Skowhegan ME 04976

For other questions or concerns regarding donations to Campbell's estate, anyone interested can contact Lt. Michael Johnston, Maine State Police's benefits liaison officer, at Michael.P.Johnston@Maine.Gov.