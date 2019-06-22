RANDOLPH, N.H. — An online fundraiser was set up Saturday to benefit families of the victims of a deadly Randolph, New Hampshire, crash involving motorcycles.

Motorcyclists with a club composed of U.S. Marine veterans collided with a pickup truck Friday along Route 2, killing seven people and injuring others.

Organizers who posted the GoFundMe, titled "Jarheads MC - Victims and Families support," said members and non-members of Jarheads MC were riding to a charity event at an American Legion post in Gorham, New Hampshire. It says of the seven killed, five were patch holders and two were supporters.

"Our club and the families are going to need help and we cannot do it alone. I am pleading with you all, please do what you can, and this money will go where it is needed to help ease some of the burden of these victims families," the GoFundMe reads. "Jarheads MC has always been about helping veterans and their families and sadly, today we are in need of that same support."

The organizer says Jarheads MC consists of active duty or honorably discharged Marines and FMF Corpsmen. They have chapters in Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Maine.