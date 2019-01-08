MAINE, Maine — The NEWS CENTER Maine team is very well aware that when we send a push alert, we’re essentially invading one of the most private places in your life with content we think is important.

In the new NEWS CENTER Maine app, you get to finally customize your experience – from the kinds of stories you prefer to what locations you want to know the weather to what notifications appear on your phone lockscreen. We can help tailor the news we’re delivering to you to what you’re interested in.

Here’s how it works: Open the NEWS CENTER Maine app (if you don’t already have it, you can find it on iTunes and in the Google Play store).

WEATHER FORECASTS

Open Weather and tap on the city location icon found at the top of the screen right under the orange tab to open the radar. Then, select “Add Location” and fill out the form that opens. To make your new location the default weather forecast, click the pencil icon found under the location's temperature. And, that's it!

FAVORITE TOPICS AND NOTIFICATIONS

Next, select the topics you want to follow and notifications you want to receive. You will find topics and notification settings in the menu, by tapping the three-line icon in the upper left of your screen.

The topics you favorite by tapping on the star by each one will appear at the top of the screen for easy access next time you open the app. For example, if you really like local news, Straight from the Heart stories, and updates on the Vols, favorite these topics so you can quickly access these sections, skipping stories you don't want to see.

At the bottom of the topics page, you will find a button to Manage Topic Alerts and Notifications. You can choose to receive notifications on your favorite topics or choose topics that you only care about when there's breaking news.

One thing to note: If the NEWS CENTER Maine team thinks there’s something in the community, nation or world that warrants everyone’s attention, we can send that alert to all of our app users.

Here’s a breakdown of the topics:

207

207 Recipes

Bill Green's Maine

Brain Drops

Crime

Entertainment News

Feed Maine

Health

HeartThreads

Heartwarming

Local

Maine Immigration

Money

National News

NOW

Pulse

Sports

Tech

Tick and Lyme

VERIFY

Voice of the Voter

Weather Blog

CHANGING YOUR FAVORITES ALERTS

Let's say you signed up for alerts but aren't exactly stoked about the content we're sending you. You can change which alerts you're signed up for at any time by going to back to the settings in the app.

To no longer have a topic appear as a favorite, tap the star to unselect it.

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

WHERE IS THE TRAFFIC MAP?

A link to the live traffic map is right on the homepage below the DISCOVER TOPICS section.

WHERE CAN I VOTE IN LIVE PULSE POLLS?

We often run fun PULSE polls and trivia in our live shows. The PULSE section is right below traffic on the homepage.

WHERE IS THE LIVE NEWSCAST

All videos are found in the Watch section, again the navigation bar to Weather and Watch appears at the bottom of your screen when you scroll DOWN. Once you have the navigation bar, tap Watch. Whenever NEWS CENTER Maine has a live program, the live show will be right at the top of the Watch section.

NEED MORE HELP?

If you have more questions, drop us a line at digitalteam@newscentermaine.com -- we're always working to get better. If you're having technical issues with the app, please send us this information:

Make and model of your phone or tablet.

Software version on your device.

When possible, include screenshots that show the issue.

