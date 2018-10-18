BANGOR (NEWS CENTER Maine) - When a small business owner in Bangor saw the news that Paul Allen died this week, he says he was "gutted."

Not only had Gerald Winters developed a relationship with Paul Allen over their mutual passion for rare works of literature, but he also credits Allen with saving his shop, Gerald Winters & Son.

The downtown Bangor store sells rare books, manuscript, letters and original art. The majority of the products are related to the famous Bangor author, Stephen King, but that's not necessarily what Allen was interested in.

"The first item he had expressed interest in," Winters says, "was an uncorrected proof copy of professor Tolkien's The Lord of the Rings book, The Fellowship of the Ring."

That inquiry came via phone call in 2016, just before Gerald Winters & Son opened for business. Although that particular book was not for sale, the interaction launched a relationship between the men.

"He told me that if anything came into the shop that was unique or rare or interesting, not ordinary, to let him know. I promised him that I would."

It wasn't until this past January that Winters experienced first hand a collision of Allen's passion for literature and his spirit of generosity.

"In January, the water main pipe under the road burst and my basement got destroyed." The basement was where Winters kept most of his rare collections, about 2,000 items, including several original manuscripts.

"I tried to get them all up before they were destroyed in the flood. They were all sealed well, but they all received a bit of water damage."

His pristine copies of original works of literature, looked as if they'd be destroyed. That's when Paul Allen stepped in.

"Within hours of the flood, I got a call from him."

Allen asked Winters to let him know as soon as he found any pieces that were salvageable, and said he would arrange to have them picked up and restored as fast as possible. Winters found six original Stephen King manuscripts and Allen had them picked up immediately. Winters estimates those manuscripts alone were worth about $100,000.

Winters says Allen's actions were completely selfless.

"They weren't even for sale in the shop. They were display pieces. He just wanted to make sure they got saved and that future generations of Stephen King fans could come into the shop and see them someday."

With the six Stephen King manuscripts being taken care of, Winters could focus on restoring his shop and getting back on his feet.

Ultimately, Allen's act of kindness kept the business alive.

"He kept my business alive simply because he lived to help people in a dire strait or who are passionate about their craft. He saved my shop."

