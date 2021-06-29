How long will the COVID-19 shot protect you against the virus?

Scientists may have solved the mystery of how long the vaccine will protect you against coronavirus.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Since the vaccine rollout began, we've had questions about how long your shot will protect you against the virus.

Now there are finally have some answers, and the news is better for some folks than others.

VACCINE MYSTERY IMMUNITY LENGTH

Let's connect the dots.

MRNA VACCINES LASTING PROTECTION

A new report in Journal Nature shows MRNA vaccines could provide long-term protection against the virus.

Pfizer and Moderna's vaccines both fall into that category.

The study did not look at the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, but the lead researcher told the New York times he did not believe the immune response from the J&J would last as long.

LAST YEARS BOOSTER UNCERTAIN

So if you got Pfizer or Moderna, how long is that protection going to last?

The findings show both of those vaccines create a persistent immune reaction in the body, meaning your immunity could last for years.

Researchers say people who had those shots may not need a booster shot after all, as long as the virus doesn't drastically evolve from its current forms.

DIVERSE IMMUNITY FIGHT VARIANTS

Scientists also believe that the immunity provided by vaccines is actually better than the immunity provided by getting infected with the coronavirus.

That's because it is more diverse, meaning it will do a better job fighting the variants.

But the best possible protection appears to be people who were vaccinated and recovered from COVID-19.

Doctors say their immunity could last a lifetime.

