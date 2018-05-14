TOPSHAM (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- The food and the thrills. A couple of reasons why Mainers visit the Topsham fairgrounds.

But before the front gates can open there's a lengthy checklist to be completed.

"safety devices, brakes, ramps, harnesses…"

For every single ride.

"We're looking at foundations, ride structures, electrical issues, generator issues," says Gregory Day.

Day is the Inspection Supervisor for the State Fire Marshal's Office. He and his team are testing the rides of Smokey's Greater Shows, the company that will kick off fair season here on Thursday.

A green flag is used to mark one compartment, or suite, on the Sky Diver. Inspectors use it to count how many times the ride makes one full circle. According the manufacturer's manual for this ride, it can't complete more than eight rounds per minute.

Day says some welding work needs to be done because two small holes have formed on the bottom of this plate.

"So whatever repairs have to be done, we have to get a letter from the manufacturer that this is how we're going to fix this well."

Many of these rides are manufactured in the U.S. but some are made in Germany. All the manuals are kept at the office of Robby Driskill.

"Safety is our number one priority here," says Driskill.

He's been the General Manager of Smokey's Greater Shows since 2016. He relies on the State Fire Marshal's office to inspect everything from the outside. For everything on the inside he depends on Nondestructive Testing. Many rides require NDT because you can't see certain bearings or welds; important parts of the ride.

"That's how you know something is sub-surface: just underneath."

NDT technicians like Mark Galiano can use x-ray or magnetic technology. They use a special spray and then a magnet will lead them to any cracks.

"And then we have ultra sonic testing that goes inside the weld," said Galiano.

Driskill says his ride operators know to report anything they see immediately.

"If something doesn't look right if it doesn't sound right it isn't right."

You'll know if a ride has passed inspection if you see a state fire marshal sticker on the outside of the ride. That sticker will start with 18 followed by a 3 digit number and it means the equipment's inspection is approved and up to date. But if someone on the ride messes with a harness or safety restraint, it's up to the ride operator to make sure passengers follow the rules.

