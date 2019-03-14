Maine's redemption businesses are looking for a lucky penny from the state to help make ends meet.

Once a solid sector of the state's economy, recycling and redemption have hit a rough patch.

From higher labor costs due to Maine's minimum wage increase at home, to China virtually shutting its doors to overseas recycling, leading to many of the state's cities and towns scaling back or ending their recycling programs altogether.

Redemption centers, especially in more rural parts of the state, are being forced to lessen their workforce or hang up the 'we're closed' sign for good.

"This is hard," said Airianne Hatt, co-owner of the Brewer Redemption Center. "You've got to stay in business somehow so it's the little guy trying to make it."

Inside Hatt's redemption center, you're always greeted by the staff when you walk inside, and thanked on your way out the door.

The walls are painted with bright colors and, as is common with many redemption centers, your nose doesn't flare up when you walk in.

"This is not the most fun thing to have to do," said Hatt. "You save your bottles to get your money back so we try to make it exciting."

Hatt used to work with nine employees during the busy summer season.

Now, she can only afford to pay six of them.

"With the bottle bill, we haven't had an increase in what we get for our handling fee in almost nine years," said Hatt. "The last time we had an increase was I believe 2010."

It's the same year Hatt and her brother, Jacob, took ownership of the redemption center.

Maine's minimum wage increase is hurting redemption center's bottom line.

RELATED: State minimum wage increase forces redemption center closure

While the minimum wage has increased annually to $12.00 an hour next year, handling fees for redemption centers hasn't seen any increase during the same period of time.

Redemption center owners and employees believe they're long overdue for a change to the 40-year-old bottle bill, something multiple proposals currently making their way through the state's legislature would address.

"With wages going up the bottle redemption centers have become overwhelmed with costs and they don't have the ability to raise their costs because of the way the bottle bill is currently written," said Senator Robert Foley, who represents York County in the state's legislature.

"This is not something that I can say, 'hey, I'm going to raise my milk prices or my orange juice prices,'" added Hatt. "I can't do that. The bottle bill is set and this is what you get for your handling fee so I need to bring more bottles in to pay the people I have [working for me.]"

There are several bills currently in front of the state legislature which would benefit redemption centers like Hatt's in Brewer.

One such bill would increase the redemption center's handling fee by a 1/2 cent per bottle in May and another 1/2 cent in January, bringing it to 5 cents per bottle.

Foley called the penny increase a "stopgap."

"The real problem is we need to reevaluate the entire system," said Foley.

He doesn't support the penny proposal in its current form because it doesn't identify the source of the money.

Another bill making its way in Augusta which Foley does support would begin keeping reports on how many bottles are leaving store shelves and how many of these bottles are getting recycled and redeemed.

Overall, Foley believes the bottle bill is outdated and needs a complete makeover.

"The rural redemption centers are the ones that are hurting the most," said Foley. "It's mostly manual labor and labor costs is what's driving them out of business."

"I definitely think with [redemption centers] having to take this hardship with minimum wage going up it's definitely our turn to have some kind of increase," said Hatt.

When asked what folks like Hatt should do in the meantime, Foley said to "hold on."

"We want to fix this problem."