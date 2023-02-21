South Portland City Council considers rent control measures

The ordinance would cap annual rent increases for certain housing units at 10 percent.

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — The South Portland councilors are considering a new ordinance that would help control the rising cost of rent in the city.

At a city council meeting Tuesday night, councilors are expected to hold a first reading on a draft rent stabilization ordinance.

According to the ordinance, it would cap annual rent increases for certain housing units at 10 percent, among other things.

Right now, the city has an extension of an emergency ordinance in effect, according to South Portland communications officer Shara Dee.

"The South Portland City Council passed an emergency ordinance that places a moratorium on evictions for certain situations, and caps rent increases on certain housing units during the moratorium period to no greater than 10 percent," Dee said in an email to NEWS CENTER Maine. "An ordinance extending the moratorium is now in effect through May 26, 2023"

If the proposed ordinance survives Tuesday night's vote, and another vote expected in March, it would take effect once the emergency ordinance expires in late May.