Portland gives Bayside Trail encampment residents notice ahead of removal

A spokesperson for the city says the encampment will be cleared out within the next two weeks.

PORTLAND, Maine — The City of Portland is getting ready to remove the homeless encampment along Bayside Trail behind Trader Joe's.

The city plans to clear out the encampment within the next two weeks after deeming it a hazard because of violent incidents and syringes being left on the ground, according to Portland Communication Director Jessica Grondin.

Notices are being given out to residents ahead of the removal. City staff will be providing information on available resources to them as well, Grondin added.

"Those who need emergency shelter or general assistance should go to our 39 Forest Ave. building," Grondin told NEWS CENTER Maine. "That's the home of our health and human services department, social services, public health—and our prevention and diversion team is the one they should meet with. They'll go over their available options to them, let them know what they have for resources, and hook them up with available shelter beds when they're available."

Once the encampment is cleared, the Bayside Trail will be marked as an "emphasis area." This means the city can take down any future camps without notice.