MaineHousing introduces new first-generation homebuyer program

MaineHousing said Friday the program can provide $10,000 in down payment assistance to eligible first-generation homebuyers.

AUGUSTA, Maine — MaineHousing announced Friday the launch of its First Generation Pilot Program, also known as First Gen, which became available in April.

"This program is for people whose parents or guardians did not own a home that the applicant lived in during their lifetime," MaineHousing said in a news release.

The organization said the program can provide $10,000 in down payment assistance to eligible first-generation homebuyers.

First Gen is also available to individuals who grew up and lived in foster care as children, according to MaineHousing.

"The First Gen loan provides a pathway to home ownership for first-time homebuyers, who are also the first generation in their families to be purchasing a home,” MaineHousing Director Daniel Brennan said in Friday's announcement.

"The program provides a $10,000 down payment assistance grant to applicants who complete both a Financial Literacy course and a Homebuyer Education class to help prepare them to be successful long-term homeowners," the release stated.

MaineHousing added the First Gen program will provide a fixed interest rate mortgage that will be "1% below MaineHousing’s regular First Home Loan program base rate."

If first-time homebuyers complete the Financial Literacy course and Homebuyer Education class from providers approved by MaineHousing, they will receive the $10,000 in grants funds that will be credited at closing, the release said.

MaineHousing cited the following other key requirements to receive the funding:

"Borrowers must be true first-time homebuyers having had no previous ownership interest in a principal residence in any location at any time."

"At least one borrower must either never have lived in a home owned by their biological parents or legal guardians during the borrower’s lifetime; or be an individual who was in foster care at some point in their childhood."

“MaineHousing is pleased to offer this opportunity to first generation homebuyers who will also receive the added benefit of a below market mortgage interest rate to further enhance their home’s affordability,” Brennan said Friday.

For more information about First Gen, click here.