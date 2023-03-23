MaineHousing announces $16.3M toward 17 housing, shelter projects

The organization said the initiatives will help support housing and shelter for over 500 Mainers experiencing housing insecurity or homelessness.

AUGUSTA, Maine — MaineHousing announced Thursday its award of $16.3 million in state grant funding to go toward 17 housing and shelter projects across Maine.

The initiatives will help support housing and shelter for over 500 Mainers experiencing housing insecurity or homelessness, a news release from MaineHousing said.

"These are substantial grants that will go towards creating essential new resources and shelter infrastructure in parts of the state currently lacking them," MaineHousing Director Daniel Brennan said in the release. "Much of this funding is also going to communities that have long helped serve Mainers who are experiencing homelessness and will help those important partners expand their capacity as well."

MaineHousing said Thursday the grants will also support local initiatives that are currently being considered for new shelter spaces in Lewiston, as well as a new shelter capacity in Portland.

"Several will aid a growing immigrant and asylum-seeking population, while others will improve access to housing, shelter, and housing services in communities across the state," the release said. "All the funded projects are expected to be operational by autumn of 2023."

The state funding comes from Gov. Janet Mills' Winter Emergency Energy Relief Plan, the release stated. The plan was passed by the Legislature in January.

"Through my Winter Emergency Energy Relief Plan, we are delivering crucial funding to help protect our most vulnerable, both in the short-term during the cold winter months and, now, over the longer-term to provide support and stability for people and families. I am grateful for the communities and organizations who responded to this important call and applaud MaineHousing for working so quickly to award funding," Mills said in the release.

"More than 35 organizations applied for the funding and after careful consideration 17 entities were included in the final funding announcement," MaineHousing said.

According to MaineHousing, the 17 proposals that were awarded state funding include the following:

