Lewiston Housing hopes to turn Ramada Hotel into transitional housing

MaineHousing is helping to pay for the project with a $3.7 million grant.

LEWISTON, Maine — Lewiston Housing has proposed a project that wouldn't just put roofs over people's heads, but also help get them back on their feet.

The housing authority says it's looking to buy the Ramada Hotel in Lewiston for a transitional housing project.

If the sale goes through, the hotel would be redeveloped into roughly 117 affordable housing units, according to MaineHousing spokesman Scott Thistle.

Thistle said they will help fund the project with a $3.7 million grant from the state.

This money was originally going to be used for a homeless shelter project in Lewiston, but city councilors voted down the proposal last week.

"MaineHousing is supporting this proposal because it provides a very high public purpose for these state funds and could lead to a valuable and permanent affordable housing resource in that region," Thistle said in a statement. "It will create a new asset to help people who are experiencing homelessness in that area get back on their feet."

In addition to providing stable housing for people by using housing choice vouchers, the project would also offer case management services.

Lewiston Mayor Carl Sheline said there's a great demand for these kinds of services in the city.

"Lewiston Housing is certainly a partner in success for the city of Lewiston and I support their efforts to bring more transitional housing to our area," Sheline said. "We have limited transitional housing in Lewiston and this project will go a long way toward filling that need."

Lewiston Housing did not provide NEWS CENTER Maine with a statement related to the project after multiple requests were made.