Lewiston considers vacant school property for affordable housing units

The Lewiston City Council voted Tuesday night to postpone their decision on Martel School redevelopment.

LEWISTON, Maine — Lewiston city councilors are trying to move forward with a plan to redevelop the former Martel Elementary School into affordable housing for seniors.

It's a debate that's been going on for years and was discussed at Tuesday's city council meeting.

Lewiston has had several options to consider for the site. Recently, developer David Gendron pulled out of his bid to buy the property citing issues with negotiations in a letter to the city councilors.

The City is considering selling the property to Lewiston Housing, which would build 44 affordable housing units for seniors.

"I've certainly heard a lot of feedback on this agenda item," Lewiston Mayor Carl Sheline said, who told NEWS CENTER Maine he supports the Lewiston Housing proposal. "We really need affordable housing for Lewiston."

At the city council meeting, councilors voted to postpone the matter to April. Doing so gives Lewiston Housing time to provide the city with a better timeline for their proposed redevelopment of the Martel School property.