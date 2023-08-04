A proposed bill would allow more Maine tenants to have pets

Democratic Senator Ben Chipman introduced the bill in Augusta. "Pet-inclusive housing policies are good for animals, tenants, and owner-operators," he said.

MAINE, USA — A newly introduced bill would allow more Maine renters to keep and have pets in leased properties.

Senator Ben Chipman (D) of Portland introduced the legislation before the Joint Standing Committee on Labor and Housing and said the bill would stop the Maine Housing Authority and landlords from not allowing tenants to have household pets.

"Pet-inclusive housing policies are good for animals, tenants, and owner-operators," he said.

Chipman said the legislation would expand affordable pet-inclusive housing during these challenging times when housing options are limited and tenants are faced with eviction notices and riding rental costs.

He said these challenges are worse for people who own pets because landlords are not required to allow pets.

A study conducted in 2021, revealed that 98% of pet owners consider their pets family members.

Katie Hansberry, the Maine State Director for the Humane Society of the United States said the legislation would create more affordable housing options for tenants and prevent prospective tenants from choosing between their pets and available housing.

“The connection we share with our pets should never compromise a person’s ability to secure safe, affordable housing,” Hansberry added.

Chipman said his bill also benefits landlords because more than 3/4 of landlords and operators found that rental units that allow pets are easier to fill.