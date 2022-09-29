Housing agency 'grateful' for federal heating assistance boost, but it's 'not enough'

With increases in heating oil costs, 3,000 more Mainers have signed up for HEAP so far in 2022 than in 2021.

MAINE, USA — The leaves are changing outside Fran Seeley’s home, and the nights are getting colder.

Like 60% of Mainers, she heats with oil and wants to save as much as she can as winter approaches.

"I probably will be a little more conservative about the use of heat. You know, I’ve got plenty of sweaters," she laughed. "And, I generally keep my house between 68 and 70."

But, when her furnace does kick on more often, she thinks she’ll be able to weather the season.

Seeley is enrolled in Maine’s Heating Energy Assistance Program, or HEAP—also referred to as LIHEAP. She said she would have paid $2,800 for oil this winter. Now, she’ll pay nearly a third of that.

"I’m fortunate that I don’t feel the cold as much as some people my age," she said. "But, for people who do, or who need to keep their house warmer for whatever reason, I think it’s going to be a big issue with the cost of oil."

Scott Thistle did the math.

By last check on Friday, the MaineHousing spokesperson said heating oil in Maine cost $1.70 more per gallon than at the same time in 2021.

In Congress' September 30 federal funding bill, $1 billion was set aside for HEAP nationwide to counter high oil prices. Maine's share is roughly $8 million.

Thistle is grateful for the money, added to Maine's regular $40 million heating grant. But as MaineHousing processes HEAP applications, 20,300 Mainers have already applied, compared to 17,500 up to that point the year prior.

MaineHousing opened the application window five-and-a-half weeks early this year, but Thistle still predicted a high enrollment by winter.

With the added money, he said, maybe they could reach more oil tanks. But more money is needed to fill them.

"We are only gonna be able to help people with a half a tank or three quarters of a tank of oil," he estimated. "Given the price of oil last year, we were able to do about a tank-and-a-half of oil for every eligible household."

Kim Dalton is the Woolwich town manager. Her town offers its own heating assistance for residents who don’t qualify for general assistance. It’s entirely donation-based, so the help will only go as far as people are willing to give — but it’s another layer in towns that run these programs.

"Definitely a huge increase," Dalton predicted of this year's applicants. "I think we will get more residents coming in to apply for assistance."

Thistle added that if someone qualifies for HEAP, they also qualify for help upgrading heating systems and weatherization. Fran Seeley took advantage of that too, as she brought up a custom-made plastic screen — one of many that will cover her windows.

With a sweater on, she planned to lock in the warmth for the winter ahead.