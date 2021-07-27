House Float becomes center of controversy in Ellsworth

The floating structure on Green Lake is a cause for concern among some residents who live on the lake.

ELLSWORTH, Maine — A "floating structure" on Green Lake has many people talking in Ellsworth.

Terry Pinkham and Jason Spinney, co-owners and builders of the float, believe it's their right to anchor their house float wherever they choose since the lake is public property. Meanwhile, homeowners on the lake said the float is a disturbance to their private property, and they are taking action.

Andrew and Patricia Hamilton said the float was anchored several hundred feet from their property for the entirety of last summer. It spent several weeks near their property this year before being moved to a different location.

The float is currently anchored in an area where it is not near any homes along the water. The float owners stand by the claim that it is their right to move the float wherever they choose on the water, which is public property.

Pinkham and Spinney said they try to be considerate of others on the water, and they simply want to use the float to enjoy time with their friends and family. They said all are welcome to come by and enjoy the float with their kids, who enjoy jumping off the top.

The Hamilton's said the noise and disruption caused by the float is a big issue for them. They said six boats could be docked to the float at a time, which Pinkham and Spinney denied.

A workshop hearing was held on July 15 to address the issue. People from both sides came to express their views to Ellsworth city councilors.

Pinkham and Spinney said this matter should not be handled by the city, but rather it is a state issue. City councilors and those opposed to the float said the city has the right to regulate issues regarding moorings.