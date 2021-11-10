Emergency crews were on scene responding to the fire on 54 Jordan Rd. on Sunday evening.

MECHANIC FALLS, Maine — Right now, crews are responding to a massive house fire in mechanic falls.

A person who lives locally shared these drone photos with us this evening, showing the house fire at 54 Jordan Rd.

Androscoggin County dispatch tells us they received a call about the fire just before 7:20 p.m. on Sunday.

Crews were on scene working to put out the fire at last check, around 8:30 p.m.

Dispatch could not say whether anyone was killed or injured in the fire.

We will update you as we learn more.

