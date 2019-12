HARRISON, Maine — A house fire in Harrison had parts of Route 117 and the Haskell Road blocked off.

According to the Cumberland County dispatch, a house fire occurred at 193 Bolsters Mills Road on Sunday afternoon.

No injuries have been reported.

NEWS CENTER Maine will update this story when more information becomes available.

