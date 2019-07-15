HOULTON, Maine — The Houlton Police Department, which on Sunday requested the public's assistance in locating two men from separate incidents over the weekend, announced Tuesday it had apprehended one of the men.

Michael Malone, 53, was presumably caught sometime Tuesday. The department's chief thanked the community for its help and assistance.

A Facebook post from the department Sunday showed photos of both men — Malone, and Ruben Redman, 31.

Police did not immediately say why the two men were persons of interest, nor did they go into detail about the weekend incidents.

If you see or know where Redman is located, Houlton police ask you to please contact them at 207-532-2287.

The public's advised to not approach or confront either man.

The Aroostook County Sheriff's Office shared the Houlton Police Department's Facebook post, also requesting information on Malone and Redman's whereabouts. You may be eligible for a cash reward, the office's post reads.