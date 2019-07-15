HOULTON, Maine — The Houlton Police Department is requesting the public's assistance in locating two men from separate incidents over the weekend.

A Facebook post from the department Sunday showed photos of both men — Michael Malone, 53, and Ruben Redman, 31.

Police did not immediately say why the two men were persons of interest, nor did they go into detail about the weekend incidents.

If you see or know where either Malone or Redman are located, Houlton police ask you to please contact them at 207-532-2287.

The public's advised to not approach or confront either man.

The Aroostook County Sheriff's Office shared the Houlton Police Department's Facebook post, also requesting information on Malone and Redman's whereabouts. You may be eligible for a cash reward, the office's post reads.