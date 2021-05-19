Houlton man dies in dump truck rollover crash

State police's initial investigation found that the dump truck had a blown tire, causing the truck to go off the road.

MAINE, USA — A 68-year-old dump truck driver from Houlton died in an incident in Dyer Brook Wednesday morning.

State police say Michael Marshall was traveling south on I-95 at 10:30 a.m. in a 1999 Volvo dump truck when he lost control of the truck and went off-road, rolling over and hitting several trees. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

I-95 was down to one lane for several hours during the investigation.

Oakfield Fire Department, Island Falls Fire Department, and Houlton Fire and Ambulance, and Maine DOT helped on the scene.