Houlton man dies in dump truck rollover crash

MAINE, USA — A 68-year-old dump truck driver from Houlton died in an incident in Dyer Brook Wednesday morning.
State police say Michael Marshall was traveling south on I-95 at 10:30 a.m. in a 1999 Volvo dump truck when he lost control of the truck and went off-road, rolling over and hitting several trees. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Police's initial investigation revealed the truck had a blown tire causing it to leave the road. Speed is not considered a factor, police said.
I-95 was down to one lane for several hours during the investigation.
Oakfield Fire Department, Island Falls Fire Department, and Houlton Fire and Ambulance, and Maine DOT helped on the scene.
The crash is under further investigation.