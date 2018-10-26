HOULTON (NEWS CENTER Maine) — Border Patrol agents in Houlton have confirmed that the border crossing into Canada is closed.
The Royal Canadian Mounted Police in New Brunswick say they are investigating a suspicious vehicle and advise drivers to seek an alternate route. The town of Woodstock is on the Canadian side of the border across from Houlton.
Pictures from a viewer, John Slipp, showed police cruisers blocking the entrance before the border crossing in Houlton. The Port of Entry is on Woodstock Road.
Border Alert says the port of entry is experiencing a service disruption and for travelers to look for alternative crossings at the Bridgewater Port of Entry.
John Slipp
