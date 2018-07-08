With temperatures in the 90's...day one of the Topsham Fair had a quieter start than usual.

The fair, now in it's 164th year, kicked off early this morning with lots of vendors, food and animals, but not a lot of people.

There is a lot to do at the fair, but by noon Tuesday, there were only a few dozen people there.

To prepare for the heat, organizers put out water jugs, throughout the fairgrounds, for people to help themselves to.

The fair also has industrial fans going in the exhibition halls and in the barns to keep people and the animals cool.

In these temperatures the animals, much like humans, need plenty of shade and water.

Jennifer Polley of Eliza-Rec farms in Chelsea has been coming to the fair for the past 7 years with Alpine, Nubian, and Nigerian Dwarf goats. "It's hot, they're chilling out. Usually it's an all you can eat buffet at the fair, but there hasn't been a lot of people and it's so hot they're not even hungry yet."

Tuesday at the fair is Senior Day, where senior citizens can get into the fair for only $3 instead of the regular $12. (The $12 by the way include all rides and entertainment)

Sandy Martin took advantage of the senior discount, but after walking around a bit felt a little woozy.

She decided to sit in the gazebo where it was shady and there was a breeze.

Martin says "it's sunny, it's not raining, so you just have to pace yourself. A little sun and a little shade is a good combination. We're mainers we're tough."

Fair organizers expect the larger crowds in the evenings and as the week goes on and the temperatures are expected to cool a bit.

The Topsham Fair runs through Sunday. Organizers expect up to 35-thousand people to attend.

