York police officers jumped into action this morning when they saw a brown horse on the loose walking down the street in York.

Officer Scott Randall was downtown with his colleagues after practicing a lock-down drill at York Middle School when they saw a horse crossing York Street during a busy hour. The animal had apparently opened the gate at its home and managed to walk a couple hundred yards unattended!

Randall and fellow patrol officer Tim Connolly corralled the animal back to its home and posted this video online to share the good deed of the day.