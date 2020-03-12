Horse killed in truck-buggy accident

A horse pulling an Amish buggy was killed Wednesday after a crash with a pickup truck on Route 17 in Jefferson.

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Brandan Kane says a pickup truck was headed east on the highway just after 5 p.m., near the junction with Route 32.

The buggy was waiting to pull out of a driveway when the horse apparently spooked and jumped out in front of the truck. The horse was killed by the impact.

The driver and a passenger in the buggy were not injured, and neither was the driver of the truck.