SMYRNA, Maine — Two children riding in a horse-drawn buggy were injured and the horse was killed when they came into the path of a tractor-trailer.

Police say the crash happened in Smyrna at the intersection of Route 2 and Upland Trail on Wednesday, Jan. 23.

Maine State Police say the buggy was being driven by a 12-year-old boy and had seven children inside.

Police say the buggy came directly into the path of the tractor-trailer which hit the horse, killing it while the buggy went off the road.

Police say two of the children suffered minor injuries. The tractor-trailer is owned by Beaulieu Trucking.