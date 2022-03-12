'Hoops for Hallie' held in honor of Hallie Oldham on her 10th birthday

The 9-year-old from Poland was tragically killed this summer and was honored the day before her birthday.

POLAND, MAINE, Maine — This summer, 9-year-old Hallie Oldham from Poland was killed when a tree fell on her family's car during a severe thunderstorm near the Sebago Lake Family Campground in Standish.

There was a charity basketball game played in her honor Saturday afternoon.

The Poland Regional High School was packed for 'Hoops for Hallie'. It was a donation-based event with all the profits going to the Oldham family.

The local fire department and law enforcement went head to head in a basketball game, Hallie's favorite sport.

Hallie's family was at the event and her father Jared played in the game.

Her aunt, Kristen Arsenault Richards, spoke on the family's behalf.

"It means a ton to our family, Jennifer, and Jared, as well as their daughter Kiley, they certainly feel that Hallie has been cherished in the community," Arsenault Richards said.

The tragic event affected everyone in the 6000-person community and touched the hearts of Mainers all over the state.

"It shook the community pretty hard, you see stories on the news all the time about that but to have it happen right up the road and to find out it was right up the street from us and a few houses down from the fire chief. It's awful, you'll always feel bad, but it's extra awful when it's right up the street from you and someone in your own community," Patrick Summers, who played on the Fire Department team, said.

Summers stated, "We're all here for the Oldham family."

The family is hoping to keep Hallie's memory alive by spreading kindness throughout its community. Its next goal is to start a nonprofit in its daughter's honor.

Hallie's aunt told NEWS CENTER Maine, "They feel extremely valued, and one thing Jennifer and Jared have decided to do is start a nonprofit in Hallie's name. It will be started in 2023, Kindness Keepers For Hallie, so one thing they hope to do as beneficiaries of this event is giving back to the community in ways of scholarships, sports events, and school books, back to the community so they hope to return the favor in Hallie's name in the very near future."

Sunday would have been Hallie's 10th birthday. The family is thankful for the support on an important date.

"You know it's a day-by-day, moment for each of them but they are feeling the love from the community and they know Hallie would have loved this," Arsenault Richards said