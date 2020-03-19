MAINE, USA — As a precaution to protect all of those involved with Honor Flight Maine, especially the veterans themselves, the organization has decided to suspend their trips to Washington D.C. planned for May.

Those trips were planned for May 1-3 and May 29-31.

Until further notice, the Honor Flight Maine trip for June 26-28 will remain "tentative" with updates from the nonprofit as soon as possible.

Honor Flight Maine encourages people to maintain the recommended distance from one another, and all Alumni HFM Guardians to call, send a card, or e-mail your Veteran to check in on them and provide encouragement and support.

RELATED: Coronavirus live blog: Italy on track to surpass China's virus deaths as Wuhan reports no new cases

RELATED: 'Don't be a spreader': Mel Brooks, son send message about protecting elderly from coronavirus

RELATED: Portland closes clinic and City Hall because of coronavirus