PORTLAND (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- As the bagpipes played and the crowd cheered, nearly 50 Maine veterans made their way through a sea of people; beaming with pride and joy.

It was a welcome home fit for the heroes they are. The World War II, Korean War and Vietnam War veterans spent their weekend visiting memorials created in their honor; and it was all made possible by Honor Flight Maine.

The organization has sent hundreds of Maine veterans to our nation’s capital and surrounding areas to visit the memorials over the past four years.

“Boy, what a bunch,” Korean War veteran Joe Blier said as he made his way through the airport crowd. “I’ve never seen anything like it.”

Blier was able to share not only this moment, but the entire trip with a very special person; his daughter.

“She’s a sweetheart to me,” Blier said. “I wouldn’t trade her for anything.”

The trip gave the father daughter duo a chance to share moments they would never forget. Their favorite moment was seeing the Korean War memorial together.

“To know where he is and where he came from,” Blier’s daughter Rebecca Kanzler said holding back tears. “It was a privilege.”

It was also a privilege for Korean War veteran Buz Freeman and World War II veteran Frank Anderson. They too were joined by their daughters on the trip.

“I told Honor Flight I wasn’t going without her.” Freeman said.

“She was my savior.” Anderson said.

Their daughters say the trip was just as rewarding for them as it was for their dads.

“I’ve heard all the stories over the years,” Anderson’s daughter Holly King said. “To see his reaction when he saw the memorials made it all the more special.”

“This has just opened up our eyes and it’s brought us closer.” Freeman’s daughter Iris Freespirit said.

That is what many on the trip say it was all about, bringing people together. Whether it be to laugh or cry or most importantly, heal.

“I think I learned more about it on this trip than I ever dreamed of.” Korean War veteran Don Janson said.

“I’ve got to say, I’ve enjoyed all of it.” Korean War veteran Anatole Richard said.

“The trip was one of the most wonderful ones I’ve ever been on.” Korean War veteran Jimmy Smith said.

