Hometown Health Center to bring new health and wellness facility to Palmyra

Project leaders are hoping the facility will be completed and providing services by the end of 2024.

PALMYRA, Maine — Having accessible health care is essential, and some communities in Maine are known to lack multiple health care options.

Hometown Health Center unveiled plans Tuesday for a new center that will provide medical, clinical, dental, and behavioral health care, along with wellness services in Palmyra.

"Increasing access to programs that treat the whole person and their lifestyle is what the new center is all about," Hometown Health Center CEO, Robin Winslow, said.

The facility will have eight doctors and two dentists on site. Along with health care, the center will have a recovery center for addiction, giving people in rural areas a nearby option for treatment.

The interior designer for the project who's adding the "wellness" aspect shouldn't be overlooked. It will provide fitness services, as well as a food bank for community members.

"The wellness center allows for the community to come together and participate in activities that provide whole body wellness," Peter Pinkerton said.

The facility will have indoor track and basketball courts and offer fitness programs like physical therapy, weight training, yoga, and racquetball.

Winslow and Pinkerton say they hope the $24 million facility will be up and running by the end of 2024.

When the time comes, Hometown Health Center's Newport offices will move to the new facility in Palmyra. Meanwhile, the office in Dexter will remain open.

