Unhoused Maine veterans are getting help from 'Mobile Stand Down' events

For the third year in a row, veterans experiencing homelessness were provided access to winter clothes, non-perishable food, and housing opportunities.

Example video title will go here for this video

ELLSWORTH, Maine — A group of more than a dozen organizations came together in Ellsworth on Wednesday to help Maine’s veteran community.

It was all part of the 2022 Homeless Veterans Mobile Stand Down.

This year’s event was held in the Reny’s parking lot and could be seen from the laundromat across the way.

Mel Kerns, a U.S. Navy veteran who served from 1973 to 1979, was doing his laundry when we looked over and saw the Stand Down. So, he decided to leave his clothes in the wash, walk over, and check it out.

“This was my first one. I didn’t even know anything like this even existed," Kerns said. "It’s very important and I encourage every veteran out there to come to one of these events and get all signed up. Everything is available — all you have to do is just show up."

The Stand Downs provide unhoused vets with access to medical checkups, connections to local services, and gear for Maine’s colder months.

James Bachelder, the Homeless Veteran Committee chairman for the Maine Veterans of Foreign Wars and president of Maine Veterans in Need, was at today’s event buying boots and jackets from Reny’s for the veterans.

Bachelder works with suppliers on orders for boots, jackets, mittens, and other winter gear to give to the Maine Bureau of Veterans Services which distributes them to veterans experiencing homelessness. The supplies are paid for by grants through the U.S. Department of Labor.

“We’re doing something because there is a lack of housing. If we could get the housing taken care of, we wouldn’t have to be doing this," Bachelder said. "We would be able to help the people not wander around all day because they have no home, but actually be able to cook some food for themselves — learn how to do what is necessary to care for themselves so that they can actually feel better about themselves."

In years past, the Stand Downs were a one-day event in October at Togus VA Medical Center.

This year marks the third year in a row since the event went mobile as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The portability of the Stand Downs has allowed them to reach homeless, or nearly homeless, veterans outside of Augusta and across the state.

“It’s not just the veterans who are homeless, it is also those who are at risk. We’ve talked to people who are in living situations without power, without heat," David Richmond, director of the Maine Bureau of Veteran Services, said. "They have a shelter over their head, maybe a mobile home, but no facilities whatsoever."

Twelve Maine veterans were able to attend the Homeless Veterans Mobile Stand Down in Ellsworth. Through the month of October, the same event will be held in four different locations.

Wednesday, Oct. 5: Reny's parking lot, 175 High St., Ellsworth

Wednesday, Oct. 12: Togus VA Medical Center, 1 VA Center, Augusta

Wednesday, Oct. 19: Hannaford, 295 Forest Ave., Portland

Wednesday, Oct. 26: Sanford Vet Center, 628 Main St., Springvale

For more information, call 207-287-7019 or email HVC.MaineBVS@maine.gov.