PORTLAND, Maine — A woman turned the tables on a suspected burglar at her home on Tuesday -- all thanks to handy modern day technology.

Around 2:49 p.m. on April 16, the woman, who lives on Cambridge Street, called the Portland Police Department. Her home security camera had alerted her that someone entered her house while she was at work, according to police.

During her conversation on the phone with dispatchers, the woman was able to watch the burglar, while he went through her house stealing items. Patrol officers then arrived to set up a perimeter outside of her home to catch the suspected burglar.

When Martin Cain, 24, of Haverhill, Mass. left the woman's house, police say his escape did not go quite as planned. Police arrested Cain on scene and charged him with burglary and theft.

Since the arrest, Cain has posted bail.