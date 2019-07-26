MAINE, USA — Home Market Foods is recalling 53,217 pounds of frozen ready-to-eat beef and pork meatball products, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service.

The recall was announced Thursday, July 25 around 7 p.m. FSIS says the recall is because of misbranding and undeclared allergens, since the products contain milk and wheat -- known allergens, which are not declared on the product label.

The specific products subject to recall are 48-ounce plastic bag packages of "COOKED PERFECT BRAND HOMESTYLE MEATBALLS All Natural". The best-if-used-by date is July 2, 2020.

FSIS says the frozen, ready-to-eat beef and pork meatball items are labeled as "Homestyle Meatballs All Natural" products but may contain "Cranberry Stuffed Meatballs" products. They were produced on April 2, 2019 and have the "EST. 2727" establishment number inside the USDA mark of inspection.

FSIS says the items were shipped to retail locations in Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York, North Carolina, and Rhode Island.

FSIS says the problem was discovered after a consumer complained that the product was incorrectly labeled.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions as a result of eating these products. Anyone who bought the products, however, is encouraged not to consume them.

FSIS says the products should be thrown away or returned to their place of purchase.

Anyone with questions about the recall can contact Dawn Bourget, Senior Customer Service Manager at Home Market Foods, Inc., at (781) 948-1559.

For questions about food safety, use the FSIS virtual representative "Ask Karen" at AskKaren.gov or via smartphone at m.askkaren.gov.