CONCORD, N.H. — New Hampshire corrections officials say a home confinement resident who removed his ankle monitor and was put on escape status has been found in Maine.

Authorities said Friday Brian Batemen was being returned to custody. They said he was supervised by Dover probation/parole. Authorities said had removed his ankle monitor Thursday morning and his last known whereabouts were in Epping.

Bateman was sentenced to two concurrent five-to-15-year sentences on drug charges. He had been under administrative home confinement since September and would have been eligible for parole in March.