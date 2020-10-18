Holly Courtier went missing back on Oct. 6 while on a solo hike, according to CBS News. The 38-year-old is an experienced hiker but when she didn't return for her shuttle her daughter, Kailey Chambers got concerned.

The family provided the following statement Sunday:



“We are overjoyed that she was found safely today. We would like to thank the rangers and search teams who relentlessly looked for her day and night and never gave up hope. We are also so grateful to the countless volunteers who were generous with their time, resources and support. This wouldn’t have been possible without the network of people who came together.”