SCARBOROUGH (NEWS CENTER Maine) - A man from Hollis was arrested after creating a brief standoff with police.

The standoff happened on Snow Road in Scarborough. Police received a call from a woman saying a man had assaulted her. She was able to escape the house, but warned that there was a loaded shotgun inside.

After a brief standoff, police heard shouting from the nearby woods, and that's where they found Gagne. He was arrested without incident. He is charged with domestic assault, possession of a firearm by a felon, and drug possession.

