JAY, Maine — For the second year in a row, a Maine mother is organizing a summer festival in Jay in memory of her late son to raise money to redo the athletic fields at the high school in his hometown.

Michael Holland, of Jay, died in October of 2015, when the cargo ship he was working on, El Faro, sank in Hurricane Joaquin while on a voyage to Puerto Rico from Jacksonville, Florida.

Holland and 32 other crewmembers were lost in the winds and waves.

Holland's mother, Deb Roberts, has committed her life to making sure her son's memory lives on in their community.

The second annual SummerFest is another way of doing that.

RELATED: 4th annual HollandStrong Ice Fishing Derby raises $21,000 for Maine scholarship fund

RELATED: Fundraiser to restore sports fields at Spruce Mountain High in El Faro crew's honor

Roberts established the HollandStrong Community Foundation as a way to raise money for scholarships for area high school seniors, and programs to bring money to redo Spruce Mountain's fields.

Holland was a star football player at the former Jay High School, which is now Spruce Mountain High School. The school's track and athletic fields are in disrepair.

RELATED: 'There's an aura': El Faro crew member's mother receives life ring from sunken ship

RELATED: Maine mom recounts 'amazing opportunity' delivering goods to Puerto Rico

Roberts has established an annual fishing derby to bring money in for the scholarship fund. She has also created a golf tournament, and held a donation drive to deliver goods to Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria.

RELATED: El Faro crew member's mother honors son

RELATED: Maine mom says goodbye to her son lost with El Faro

The SummerFest takes place July 20, starting at 8 a.m.

There are a variety of activities planned.

HollandStrong SummerFest activities

Deb Roberts

HollandStrong SummerFest activities

Deb Roberts