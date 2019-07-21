JAY, Maine — The second annual HollandStrong Summerfest raised $4,205 to help renovate the athletic facilities at Spruce Mountain High School.

For the second year in a row, a Maine mother is organizing a summer festival in Jay in memory of her late son to raise money to redo the athletic fields at the high school in his hometown. This year's effort is to fund the tennis courts.

Michael Holland, of Jay, died in October of 2015, when the cargo ship he was working on, El Faro, sank in Hurricane Joaquin while on a voyage to Puerto Rico from Jacksonville, Florida.

Holland and 32 other crewmembers were lost in the winds and waves.

Holland's mother, Deb Roberts, has committed her life to making sure her son's memory lives on in their community.

The Summerfest included many outdoor activities, including a 5K and a car show.